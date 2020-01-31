San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,755,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

