San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.27. 1,098,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $173.35 and a twelve month high of $270.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

