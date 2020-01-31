San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 526,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,234. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.