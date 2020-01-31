San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $446,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 97,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 778,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

