San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $491,000 Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,222,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,354. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

