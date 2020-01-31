San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVIP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.84.

