Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SANM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Sanmina stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 1,088,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,348. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
