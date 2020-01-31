Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SANM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 1,088,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,348. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

