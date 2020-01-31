Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

