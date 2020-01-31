Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SC. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $26.63 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

