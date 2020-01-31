Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SC stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

