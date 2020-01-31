Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 320,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

