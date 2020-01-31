Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

