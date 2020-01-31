Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.08

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.08 and traded as high as $93.84. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $93.70, with a volume of 1,076,681 shares changing hands.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.20.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.