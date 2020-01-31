Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

SNDR traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.