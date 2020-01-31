Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $237.00

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.12), with a volume of 279765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.33. The stock has a market cap of $639.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is 1.96%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

