Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. 27,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

