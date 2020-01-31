Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,450. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

