Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.83. 18,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

