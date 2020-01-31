Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,425,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,819,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $77.15. 12,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,687. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

