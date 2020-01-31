Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of SALT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.