Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of STNG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 136,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,497,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,144,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

