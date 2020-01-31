Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.79, 3,031,930 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,752,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

