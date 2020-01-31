Scott Mcfeely Sells 1,700 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $41,720.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $37,730.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 1,900,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

