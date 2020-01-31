Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $121.69. 185,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,951. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $16,100,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

