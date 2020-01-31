SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Up 8.6%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.68, approximately 1,216,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 658,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

