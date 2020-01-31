Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $109.87 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 208.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 236,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 242.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 157.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

