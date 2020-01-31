Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 936,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,071 shares of company stock worth $4,722,620. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

