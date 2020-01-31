Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.14

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 3101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

SNIRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.17.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

