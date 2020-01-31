Sentinel Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $296,861.00 and $97.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.11 or 0.03119027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00195102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00122803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

