Serco Group (LON:SRP) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.21).

LON SRP opened at GBX 160.30 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109.40 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.80 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

