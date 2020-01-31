Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading 16.8% Higher

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) traded up 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, 1,738,311 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,269,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

