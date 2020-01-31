Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.96.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

VII stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 699,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,038. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.