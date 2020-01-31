SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,830 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 259.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.35. 12,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,415. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.06 and a 52-week high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

