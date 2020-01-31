SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,774 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,230.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.58. 97,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.35. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.14.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

