SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 978.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $15.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,731.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $850.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,764.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,579.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,384.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.