SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,680 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

