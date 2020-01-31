SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,640 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

BIIB stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.