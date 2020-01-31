SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 96,537 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.