SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.40

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 18715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SGS alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.81.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.