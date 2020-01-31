SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.40

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 18715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

