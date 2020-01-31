Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

SHCAY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

