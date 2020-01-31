Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

GOOG traded down $22.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.55. 912,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,400.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,274.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

