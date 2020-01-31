Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $161.89. 71,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

