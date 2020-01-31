Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,379 Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dell by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Dell by 31.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dell by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,296,789 shares of company stock worth $67,969,002. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.54.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

