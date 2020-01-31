Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,854. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

