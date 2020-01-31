Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $280.08. 9,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,540. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.17 and a 200 day moving average of $263.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.