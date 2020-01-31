Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 685.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,378. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

