Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $221,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,885,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $91.80. 377,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,171. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

