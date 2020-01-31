Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

