Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,565. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,545 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 643,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

