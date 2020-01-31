Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Declines By 10.0%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,591 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 105,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

